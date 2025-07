Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement officers embarked aboard HNLMS Friesland (P-842) board a suspected drug smuggling vessel off Acosta, Venezuela, June 30, 2025. The boarding team removed more than 2,300 pounds of illicit drugs worth more than $6 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)