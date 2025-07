Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) and U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109 interdicted a suspicious vessel approximately 160 miles north of Bonaire in the Caribbean Sea, June 8, 2025. The crews recovered more than 540 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $4 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)