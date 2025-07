Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bales of illicit drugs are stacked on the flight deck of USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, July 2, 2025. The crew of Northland offloaded more than 5,500 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth more than $20 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)