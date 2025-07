Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew members of USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) stack bales of illicit drugs on pallets during a drug offload at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, July 2, 2025. The crews of HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) and HNLMS Friesland (P-842) seized more than 5,500 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth more than $20 million in four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)