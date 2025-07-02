510th FS steps during AE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to take off for a flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 2, 2025. AE 25 sharpens U.S. warfighter lethality and survivability by refining tactical execution, joint operational procedures and combat adaptability against advanced threat systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)