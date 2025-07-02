Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th FS steps during AE 25 [Image 3 of 6]

    510th FS steps during AE 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons her flight gear for a flight during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 2, 2025. AE 25 strengthens U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling our forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9144955
    VIRIN: 250702-F-ZJ681-1013
    Resolution: 5039x7558
    Size: 38.77 MB
    Location: KONYA, TR
    510th FS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

