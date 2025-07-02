510th FS steps during AE 25

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons her flight gear for a flight during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 2, 2025. AE 25 strengthens U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling our forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9144955
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-ZJ681-1013
|Resolution:
|5039x7558
|Size:
|38.77 MB
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
