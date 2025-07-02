510th FS steps during AE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, sits in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron for a flight during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 2, 2025. AE 25 strengthens U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling our forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)