510th FS steps during AE 25

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Bonner, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, makes her way to a bus transporting her to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron for a flight during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 2, 2025. AE 25 builds combat-credible forces ready to fight and win against advanced threats, ensuring air superiority remains decisively in U.S., Allied and partner hands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)