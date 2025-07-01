51st MXS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jedidiah Rodgers, incoming 51st Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2025. The 51st MXS is the most permanently forward-deployed maintenance back-shop squadron in the world and is responsible for conducting on-and-off equipment maintenance for F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
