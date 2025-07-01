Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    51st MXS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jedidiah Rodgers, incoming 51st Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2025. The 51st MXS is the most permanently forward-deployed maintenance back-shop squadron in the world and is responsible for conducting on-and-off equipment maintenance for F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 9144183
    VIRIN: 250702-F-MU509-1107
    Resolution: 4632x3308
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MXS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    51st Maintenance Squadron
    51 MXS
    Change of Command
    Osan Air Base

