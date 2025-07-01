51st MXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jedidiah Rodgers, right, incoming 51st Maintenance Squadron commander, assumes command from Col. Kenneth Beebe, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Rodgers commanded the 35th Maintenance Group Staff, 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)