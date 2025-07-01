51st MXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Evin Greensfelder, outgoing 51st Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers farewell remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2025. As commander, Greensfelder led over 420 Airmen and civilian personnel across backshop sections and 16 Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)