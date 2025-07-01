51st MXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Evin Greensfelder, right, outgoing 51st Maintenance Squadron commander, relinquishes command to Col. Kenneth Beebe, 51st Maintenance Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2025. Greensfelder served as a three-time squadron commander and held various leadership positions as a field-level Aircraft Maintenance officer across four Major Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)