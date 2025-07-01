Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3

    RATCHABURI, THAILAND

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel with the Thailand Mine Action Center pose for a group photo during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 18, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the TMAC and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9143908
    VIRIN: 250618-M-NM862-1035
    Resolution: 5761x3841
    Size: 19.31 MB
    Location: RATCHABURI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3
    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    Marines
    Training
    EOD
    Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download