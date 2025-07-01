3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel with the Thailand Mine Action Center dispose of unexploded ordnance and enemy remnants of war during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 18, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the TMAC and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)