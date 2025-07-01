3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Allen Waller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, sets off a binary explosive charge during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 18, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the TMhailand Mine Action Center and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. Waller is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)