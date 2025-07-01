3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Kelsch, the Thailand Country Manager with Golden West Humanitarian Foundation, holds an M14 Vietnamese variant anti-tank landmine after being cut open by a mobile cutting system during bilateral explosive ordnance disposal training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 18, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the Thailand Mine Action Center and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. Kelsch is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)