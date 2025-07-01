Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chad Pugh, 99th Air Refueling Squadron ISO dock noncommissioned officer in charge, talks to Col. Edward Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and command chief, about working and training with Air National Guard maintenance Airmen to repair KC-135 aircraft parts that are then put back into the Air Force supply chain from Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., June 26, 2025. Szczepanik and Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)