    Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors [Image 14 of 14]

    Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chad Pugh, 99th Air Refueling Squadron ISO dock noncommissioned officer in charge, talks to Col. Edward Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and command chief, about working and training with Air National Guard maintenance Airmen to repair KC-135 aircraft parts that are then put back into the Air Force supply chain from Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala., June 26, 2025. Szczepanik and Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 9143533
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-ZA470-1070
    Resolution: 1800x1202
    Size: 366.87 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors [Image 14 of 14], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    active associate
    117 ARW
    99 ARS
    ALANG
    6 ARW
    National Guard

