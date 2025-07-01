Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors [Image 12 of 14]

    Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik and Senior Master Sgt. Martin De Jesus talk inside the Decentralized Maintenance Shop (DMS), a section within the maintenance group that basically integrated supply into maintenance, June 26, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:03
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-ZA470-1051
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors [Image 14 of 14], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

