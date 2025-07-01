U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik and Senior Master Sgt. Martin De Jesus talk inside the Decentralized Maintenance Shop (DMS), a section within the maintenance group that basically integrated supply into maintenance, June 26, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 18:03
|Photo ID:
|9143531
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-ZA470-1051
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|548.71 KB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors [Image 14 of 14], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.