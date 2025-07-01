Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik and Senior Master Sgt. Martin De Jesus talk inside the Decentralized Maintenance Shop (DMS), a section within the maintenance group that basically integrated supply into maintenance, June 26, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)