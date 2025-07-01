Birmingham Air National Guard unit welcomes Sunshine State visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and command chief, listen as Tech. Sgt. Jack Simpson points out some of the KC-135 aircraft parts that he and his fellow maintenance Airmen are repairing for use across the Air Force June 26, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Szczepanik and Ottenwess traveled from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. to visit their regular Air Force Airmen in their work centers at the Brimingham-based Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)