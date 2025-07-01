6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force medic assigned to the 6th Medical Group, supports the head of a simulated patient during a tactical combat casualty care course (TCCC) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The training consisted of the second tier of TCCC, the combat lifesaver course, as a refresher for the medics on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)