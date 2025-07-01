A U.S. Air Force medic assigned to the 6th Medical Group, supports the head of a simulated patient during a tactical combat casualty care course (TCCC) at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The training consisted of the second tier of TCCC, the combat lifesaver course, as a refresher for the medics on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9143106
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-XY101-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, 6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.