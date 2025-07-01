6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group perform tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) on a simulated patient at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. Service members are certified in first response skills within the scope of TCCC like tourniquet use, wound packing, airway and breathing support, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)