    6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

    6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group perform tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) on a simulated patient at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. Service members are certified in first response skills within the scope of TCCC like tourniquet use, wound packing, airway and breathing support, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9143102
    VIRIN: 250627-F-XY101-1001
    Resolution: 8071x5381
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    TCCC
    6th MDG
    Readiness

