6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Minor, 6th Medical Group medic, left, and Maj. Latasha Westfall, 6th MDG clinical specialties flight commander, read through a casualty reporting form during a tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. Service members are certified in first response skills within the scope of TCCC like tourniquet use, wound packing, airway and breathing support and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)