6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Lyons, 6th Medical Group tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) deputy wing advisor, displays an enlarged evacuation form during a TCCC combat lifesaver course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The 6th Air Refueling Wing has instructors for all levels of TCCC to allow for the best possible training available to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
