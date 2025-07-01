Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

    6th MDG trains professionals on advanced TCCC

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Lyons, 6th Medical Group tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) deputy wing advisor, displays an enlarged evacuation form during a TCCC combat lifesaver course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The 6th Air Refueling Wing has instructors for all levels of TCCC to allow for the best possible training available to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill
    TCCC
    6th MDG
    Readiness

