6th OSS ensures a safe airspace

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joyrell Roldan-Irizarry, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, participates in an ATC simulation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Air traffic controllers manage a wide range of aircraft, supporting 28 mission partners, which requires controllers to be highly trained and adaptable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)