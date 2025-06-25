6th OSS ensures a safe airspace

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joyrell Roldan-Irizarry, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, participates in an ATC simulation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Air traffic controllers manage a wide range of aircraft, supporting 28 mission partners, which requires controllers to be highly trained and adaptable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

