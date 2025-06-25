U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joyrell Roldan-Irizarry, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, participates in an ATC simulation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Air traffic controllers manage a wide range of aircraft, supporting 28 mission partners, which requires controllers to be highly trained and adaptable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9142352
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-RI626-1110
|Resolution:
|7958x4476
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OSS ensures a safe airspace [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.