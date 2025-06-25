Binoculars are shown on an air traffic controller desk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Using both radar and non radar systems, air traffic controllers deliver precise approach control services, ensuring safe and efficient aircraft movements within the tower's designated airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9142350
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-RI626-1097
|Resolution:
|7098x5070
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OSS ensures a safe airspace [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.