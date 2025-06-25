6th OSS ensures a safe airspace

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Binoculars are shown on an air traffic controller desk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Using both radar and non radar systems, air traffic controllers deliver precise approach control services, ensuring safe and efficient aircraft movements within the tower's designated airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)