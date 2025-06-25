6th OSS ensures a safe airspace

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air traffic controllers (ATCs) assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron oversee the safe departure of aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. ATCs issue precise instructions, coordinate aircraft movements, and efficiently manage the flow of air traffic in and around the tower’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)