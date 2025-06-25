Air traffic controllers (ATCs) assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron oversee the safe departure of aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. ATCs issue precise instructions, coordinate aircraft movements, and efficiently manage the flow of air traffic in and around the tower’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9142349
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-RI626-1068
|Resolution:
|7669x4793
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OSS ensures a safe airspace [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.