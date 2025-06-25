6th OSS ensures a safe airspace

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakotah Zacot, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control specialist, annotates the altitude for a departing aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. Air traffic controllers play a vital role in ensuring flight safety within the national airspace system. They issue precise instructions, coordinate aircraft movements, and efficiently manage the flow of air traffic in and around the tower’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

