RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Luke Frost relieved Rear Adm. Michael Steffen as Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) during a Change of Command ceremony held at the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2) hangar, June 27.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)
|06.26.2025
|07.01.2025 09:26
|9142136
|250627-N-UI066-5913
|4558x3039
|1.86 MB
|US
|2
|0
