Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 07.01.2025 09:26 Photo ID: 9142136 VIRIN: 250627-N-UI066-5913 Resolution: 4558x3039 Size: 1.86 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.