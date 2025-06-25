Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT [Image 12 of 12]

    RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chandler Ludke 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Luke Frost relieved Rear Adm. Michael Steffen as Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) during a Change of Command ceremony held at the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2) hangar, June 27.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9142136
    VIRIN: 250627-N-UI066-5913
    Resolution: 4558x3039
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    This work, RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRFC
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    RETIREMENT
    REAR ADMIRAL
    RADM STEFFEN

