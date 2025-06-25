RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, prepares to present his wife, Jennifer Steffen, a flag during a change of command and retirement ceremony on June 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)