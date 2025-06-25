RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Luke Frost speaks during a change of command ceremony to relieve Rear Adm. Mike Steffen as commanding officer of Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command aboard Naval Station Norfolk on June 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)