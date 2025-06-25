RADM STEFFEN RETIREMENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 27, 2025) Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, presiding officer and guest speaker, thanked Rear Adm. Mike Steffen during a change of command ceremony on June 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)