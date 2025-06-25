US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater

Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa U.S. service members and partners from France, Italy, Japan, Spain and South Korea participate in a Multinational Coordination Cell tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 26, 2025. The interoperability built over the three-day exercise increased collaboration and coordination between CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces, ensuring U.S., ally, and partner personnel are prepared to respond in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|9142069
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-YT894-1122
|Resolution:
|7823x5215
|Size:
|24.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
