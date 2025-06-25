Spanish Air and Space Force Lt. Ricardo Coello, left, Air Tactical Detachment Orion public affairs officer, and Maj. Fernando Pelegrina, Air Tactical Detachment Orion foreign liaison officer, work together during a Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Multinational Coordination Cell tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 24, 2025. The interoperability built over the three-day exercise increased collaboration and coordination between CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces, ensuring U.S., ally, and partner personnel are prepared to respond in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9142068
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-YT894-1034
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|25.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman