US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater

U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Lindberg, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Multinational Coordination Cell officer in charge, participates in an MNCC tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2025. The interoperability built over the three-day exercise increased collaboration and coordination between CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces, ensuring U.S., ally, and partner personnel are prepared to respond in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
