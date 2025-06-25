Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater [Image 10 of 12]

    US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Lindberg, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Multinational Coordination Cell officer in charge, participates in an MNCC tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2025. The interoperability built over the three-day exercise increased collaboration and coordination between CJTF-HOA personnel and partner forces, ensuring U.S., ally, and partner personnel are prepared to respond in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 9142066
    VIRIN: 250625-F-YT894-1010
    Resolution: 5226x7839
    Size: 18.55 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    One Team
    AFRICOM

