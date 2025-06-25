US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Merrill, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Strategy and Plans deputy director, briefs Brig. Gen. Andrew Ballenger, CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general, on a Multinational Coordination Cell tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2025. The MNCC tabletop exercise tested participants’ crisis response capabilities to maintain readiness and increase interoperability in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)