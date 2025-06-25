U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Merrill, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Strategy and Plans deputy director, briefs Brig. Gen. Andrew Ballenger, CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general, on a Multinational Coordination Cell tabletop exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2025. The MNCC tabletop exercise tested participants’ crisis response capabilities to maintain readiness and increase interoperability in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9142065
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-YT894-1024
|Resolution:
|7019x4679
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, partner nations exercise multinational crisis response to bolster readiness in African theater [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.