U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders

SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2025) – Capt. Peter W. Haynes, Commander, Task Force 77 speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, commander, Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force, during a meeting in Sasebo, Japan 26 June, 2025. CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of US, allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)