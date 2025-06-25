Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Group 7

    SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2025) – Capt. Peter W. Haynes, Commander, Task Force 77 speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, commander, Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force, during a meeting in Sasebo, Japan 26 June, 2025. CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of US, allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

