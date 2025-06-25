U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2025) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi commander, Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force speaks to Capt. Peter W. Haynes, Commander, Task Force 77 during a meeting in Sasebo, Japan 26 June, 2025. CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of US, allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)