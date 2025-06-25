U.S. 7th Fleet Task Force Commanders meet with JSDF ARDB and Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2025) – (from top left) Capt. Peter W. Haynes, Commander, Task Force 77, Capt. Adam Bellin, Deputy Commander, Task Force 76, Capt. Patrick German, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, and Capt. Erich C. Frandrup, Commander, Task Force 75, pose for a photo with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Brig. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade(bottom left) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi commander, Amphibious and Mine Warfare Force during a meeting in Sasebo, Japan 26 June, 2025. CTF 77 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of US, allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict. (Portions of this photo have been obscured for security purposes. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)