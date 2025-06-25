U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees (Left), USARPAC Chief of staff, U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (Center), Commander of USARPAC, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff VanAntwerp (Right), USARPAC G3 operations officer, march as the arrival of the official party to the Flying-V Ceremony on Fort Shafter, HI on June 30, 2025. USARPAC bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees and Maj. Gen. Jeff Vanatwerp. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 23:52
|Photo ID:
|9141576
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-MM959-2004
|Resolution:
|4026x3852
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Ian Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Pacific celebrates key leaders’ accomplishments, says farewell during Flying V ceremony
