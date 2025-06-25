U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees (Left), USARPAC Chief of staff, U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (Center), Commander of USARPAC, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff VanAntwerp (Right), USARPAC G3 operations officer, march as the arrival of the official party to the Flying-V Ceremony on Fort Shafter, HI on June 30, 2025. USARPAC bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees and Maj. Gen. Jeff Vanatwerp. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)