    U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint [Image 1 of 12]

    U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Burns 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Participants and speakers bow their heads in prayer for the religious invocation at the USARPAC Flying-V ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hi on June 30, 2025. USARPAC bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees and Maj. Gen. Jeff Vanatwerp. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)

    US Army Pacific celebrates key leaders’ accomplishments, says farewell with Flying-V ceremony

    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)

