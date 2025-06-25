U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and speakers bow their heads in prayer for the religious invocation at the USARPAC Flying-V ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hi on June 30, 2025. USARPAC bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees and Maj. Gen. Jeff Vanatwerp. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)