US Army Pacific celebrates key leaders’ accomplishments, says farewell during Flying V ceremony

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Two distinguished leaders of the One Team Ohana, Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, the Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), and Maj. Gen. Jeff A. VanAntwerp, the G3 operations officer of USARPAC, received a final salute while assigned to USARPAC Headquarters during a Flying-V Ceremony here on historical Palm Circle on June 30, 2025.

Seeing them off this day include the 25th Infantry Division (25th Inf, Div.) band and a gallery of officers, noncommissioned officers, Soldiers community partners and Family members; including Gen. Ronald Clark, the commander of USARPAC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, the senior enlisted leader of USARPAC.

During their combined time in USARPAC, Bartholomees and Vanantwerp achieved numerous accomplishments, not just individually, but also together in executing the commander’s vision throughout the Pacific.

“We’re going to talk about two critical efforts that Jay and Jeff expanded and spearheaded together,” said Gen. Clark, “And that’s the Joint Pacific Multi-national Readiness Center (JPMRC), we now conduct three JPMRC rotations per year. One in Hawaii, one in Alaska, and one with an overseas partner. Without your work, JPMRC would not have happened.”

In addition to spearheading some of the most dynamic changes to take place at USARPAC, Bartholomees oversaw 26 directorates. His people-centered approach, focused on ensuring career development, and resourcing of the staff and service members, resulted in transforming the soldiers of USARPAC into a high-performing, combat-ready team, while also aligned with Indo-Pacom during sweeping transformation initiatives,

“Five years ago, I arrived and I walked through those glass doors at T-100 as a Colonel and it was a bit intimidating,” said Bartholomees, “But at this point, I do leave with a feeling of pride and with a feeling of accomplishment, but more so for where our team is today.”

Bartholomees is departing USARPAC to assume command of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, HI.

VanAntwerp, the G3 operations officer for USARPAC since the summer of 2023, brought in his unique skill set from his time as the deputy commander of operations at the 25th Inf. Div. Under his tenure VanAntwerp increased lethality across the area of responsibility by expanding the size of partner participation in exercises and increasing the size of the JPMRC rotations. He played a key roll in demonstrating the value of land forces in all domains through deployments of forces into the Philippines for the first time, and oversaw the launching of precision strike munitions at maritime targets as part of Rim of the Pacific 2024.. Through his work and effort, the Talisman Sabre exercise planned later this year in Australia is estimated to be largest Talisman Sabre to date with 35,000 troopers from 19 countries from across the globe.

“We’ve got the right raw material and the right people out here to solve these really difficult problems,” said VanAntwerp, “Now, it’s just about doing it. Being engaged both of the mind and of the heart, and getting after the hard work that is to be done. ‘Cause we have got massive opportunity out here and we just need to seize it.”

VanAntwerp is departing USARPAC to assume command of U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) headquartered at Camp H.M. Smith, HI.

“To Jeff and Jay, thank you for your efforts in our headquarters to achieve positional advantage and deter our adversary,” said Gen. Clark, “Which is our highest duty. Even more thank you for being good teammates and brothers-in-arms to one another.”

