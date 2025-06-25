U.S. Army Pacific celebrates key leaders accomplishments, Army retains talent to the Pacific footprint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff VanAntwerp, USARPAC G3 operations officer, delivers a speech to attendess at the Flying-V Ceremony on Fort Shafter, HI on June 30, 2025. USARPAC bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees and Maj. Gen. Jeff Vanatwerp. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian P. Burns)