Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

Music artist American Authors perform during the Heat Wave Concert Series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The band performed for service members stationed overseas as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
