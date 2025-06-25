Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Music artist Bryce Vine performs during the Heat Wave Concert Series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The concert, organized by Armed Forces Entertainment, supported morale for service members stationed at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)