    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base [Image 14 of 19]

    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    USO volunteers serve ice cream to attendees during the Heat Wave Concert Series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The event, hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and Armed Forces Entertainment, brought the base community together for an evening of entertainment and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9139962
    VIRIN: 250628-F-VB704-1161
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Incirlik AB
    American Authors
    Bryce Vine
    Türkiye
    Heat Wave Concert Series 2025

