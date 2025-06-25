Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USO volunteers serve ice cream to attendees during the Heat Wave Concert Series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The event, hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and Armed Forces Entertainment, brought the base community together for an evening of entertainment and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)