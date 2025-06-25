Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Audience members dance during a live performance by music artist Bryce Vine at the Heat Wave Concert Series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The event, hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and Armed Forces Entertainment, brought the base community together for an evening of music, morale, and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)