Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on Aircraft [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on Aircraft

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Japeth Carter 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250627-N-QV399-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 27, 2025) U.S. Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 00:42
    Photo ID: 9139091
    VIRIN: 250627-N-QV399-1001
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 945.39 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on Aircraft [Image 10 of 10], by SN Japeth Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Search-and-Rescue Drills
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Daily Operations
    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on Aircraft
    Nimitz Sailors Move Aircraft
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CSF
    USS NIMITZ
    USCENCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download