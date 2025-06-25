Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on Aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-N-QV399-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 27, 2025) U.S. Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)