250627-N-EJ277-1032 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 27, 2025) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 00:42
|Photo ID:
|9139086
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-EJ277-1032
|Resolution:
|4982x3321
|Size:
|549.97 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.