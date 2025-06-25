Nimitz Conducts Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-N-QV399-1010 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 27, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts daily operations on the flight deck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)